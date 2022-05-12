Merlyn and Pink Ribbon launch 'Walk A Mile in May' raise money for Cois Nore

Lisa Allen from the Pink Ribbon Foundation with some staff member of MERLYN Picture: Dylan Vaughan
A walk a mile campaign has been launched over the month of May to raise money for Cois Nore Breast Cancer services in Kilkenny.
All the money raised goes to Action Breast Cancer, a programme of the Irish Cancer Society. They support families all over the country who are battling breast cancer.
Kilkenny's Paddy Deegan in action against Dublin during their Allianz National League meeting in March.
MACE Ambassador and Ireland rugby captain, Johnny Sexton, is delighted to support MACE's search for Ireland's Unsung Heroes
