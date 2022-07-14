Search

14 Jul 2022

New TG4 show to look at Kilkenny identity

KILKENNY

Presenter Pauline Scanlon with renowned Kilkenny Harpist Siobhan Armstrong for TG4 series Culitir

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

14 Jul 2022 10:10 AM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

A new TG4 show called Cúltír (Hinterland) is starting on August 14, looking at county identity beyond the bounds of sporting affiliations, and mainly focused on live music.

Episode 2 (airing at 9.30pm on August 31) is all about Kilkenny, and structured around a live evening of music headlined by Mick Hanly, alongside presenter Pauline Scanlon at the Manor House in Mount Juliet. Camerata, Burnchurch and a host of other local acts also perform on the night.

Filmed inserts see co-presenter Aoife Ní Bhriain venturing out across the county to look at Kilkenny's archaeological and artistic heritage, as well as paddling down the Nore and performing with legendary musician Iarla Ó Líonaird, who has made his home in the county.

NEW
From August 14, the new TG4 show will take viewers on a county-by-county voyage through local identity, via the medium of live traditional music.

Rooted in live performance, Cúltír (Hinterland) sees Pauline Scanlon and Aoife Ní Bhriain - both rising stars of the Irish music scene - guide viewers through the musical and cultural identities of six Irish counties. Focusing primarily on traditional and folk music, the series will continue for six consecutive Sundays, with further episodes taking viewers to Counties Kilkenny, Fingal, Tipperary, Roscommon and Westmeath.

Pauline and Aoife take to the stage with the cream of each county's musical talent, from John Spillane in Cork to Mick Hanly in Kilkenny, and from Fingal rapper JyellowL to Westmeath legends Foster & Allen. Presenters and guests perform in front of a live audience, at a diverse range of local venues, from the intimate Tots Pub in Ballygurteen to the Manor House at Mount Juliet.  Featured performers and interviewees range from iconic county men and women, to newcomers with fresh perspectives on each county's unique cultural character and musical traditions.

Throughout the series, Aoife sets down her violin to hit the by-roads and boreens of Ireland, in search of the people, places and cultural icons that give each county its unique identity. While on her travels, she also meets and performs with music legends such as Peadar Ó Riada in Cork and Iarla Ó Lionáird in Kilkenny. On her mission to uncover the essence of each county, Aoife goes road-bowling in Cork, squeezes into a Roscommon coal-mine, and meets the fabled mummers of her native Fingal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media