04 Aug 2022

Kilkenny gears up for National Heritage Week, with sustainable heritage and biodiversity to the fore

National Heritage Week 2022

KILKENNY

The River Barrow

Kilkenny People

04 Aug 2022 2:40 PM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Heritage Week 2022 is an opportunity to celebrate our heritage – from wildlife to buildings and local history to traditional skills. Everyone is welcome to take part.

 River Barrow Safari with Eanna Ní Lamhna
 Monks’ Tour in St. Canice’s Cathedral
 Save Kilkenny’s Swifts
 Attend a medieval tile making workshop
 Exhibitions, talks and book launches

Got a winning project? Awards will be given for the Best County Heritage project; National Heritage Award; Sustainable Heritage Award; Biodiversity Award; Wild Child Award; Water Heritage Award; Sustainable and Inclusive Event Award.

Win a two-night break
Take part in the Landmark Trust competition for Heritage Week and win a two-night stay (value €400) in a unique Irish Landmark Trust heritage property of your choice.

National Heritage Week is a programme of the Heritage Council. It is supported by the local authority Heritage Officer network, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the OPW and Fáilte Ireland.

For further information and advice on developing a project in Kilkenny please see www.heritageweek.ie. or contact the Kilkenny County Council Heritage Officer at heritage@kilkennycoco.ie.

