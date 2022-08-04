Kilkenny gears up for National Heritage Week, with sustainable heritage and biodiversity to the fore

The River Barrow
Heritage Week 2022 is an opportunity to celebrate our heritage – from wildlife to buildings and local history to traditional skills. Everyone is welcome to take part.
River Barrow Safari with Eanna Ní Lamhna
Monks’ Tour in St. Canice’s Cathedral
Save Kilkenny’s Swifts
Attend a medieval tile making workshop
Exhibitions, talks and book launches
Got a winning project? Awards will be given for the Best County Heritage project; National Heritage Award; Sustainable Heritage Award; Biodiversity Award; Wild Child Award; Water Heritage Award; Sustainable and Inclusive Event Award.
Win a two-night break
Take part in the Landmark Trust competition for Heritage Week and win a two-night stay (value €400) in a unique Irish Landmark Trust heritage property of your choice.
National Heritage Week is a programme of the Heritage Council. It is supported by the local authority Heritage Officer network, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the OPW and Fáilte Ireland.
For further information and advice on developing a project in Kilkenny please see www.heritageweek.ie. or contact the Kilkenny County Council Heritage Officer at heritage@kilkennycoco.ie.
New legislation to help adopted people and relatives has received a strong initial response Photo Credit - Brian Lockier/Adoption Rights Alliance
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.