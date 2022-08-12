Inistioge to host traditional and folk musicians, craft makers and music lovers this weekend

Parking is available in the GAA grounds from 9am to 11pm daily
There's just 24 hours to go to the Keep Her Lit Festival in Inistioge, with the village is set to host an array of traditional and folk musicians, craft makers and music lovers this weekend.
PARKING AND TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT
Parking in several areas around Inistioge Village will be moved to The Rower Inistioge GAA grounds on August 13 and 14 to facilitate the Keep Her Lit Festival.
Parking is available in the GAA grounds from 9am to 11pm daily.
There will be restricted traffic access to areas including Millenium Garden, Village Square, The Otter Bar/Circle Of Friends and other areas in the village.
Stewards will direct festival goers and visitors to the designated parking areas. Festival organisers are encouraging festival goers to carpool where possible and avail of public transport options including Kilbride Coaches and Bus Éireann.
For updates please check the festival social media. Visit www.keepherlitfestival.ie for full programme.
