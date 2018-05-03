Awards for local XL stores

Several XL Stores from across County Kilkenny were honoured for achieving outstanding excellence in retail at the recent prestigious XL Retailing Standard Awards which attracted retailers from all over Ireland to the Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone, for the ceremony run by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the XL brand.

Bob’s XL, Kells were awarded a Silver Retailing Standard Award. XL Ballyragget were awarded a Bronze Retailing Standard Award. The XL Retailing Standard Awards are only given to stores that pass a tough year-long inspection, including visits from mystery shoppers.