‘Work and social life rolled into one,’ says owner of award winning Kilkenny shop

Opened in 2010 during the height of the recession, Glasraí and Goodies is a marvellous undertaking by Siobhan and Derek Lawlor that delivers high quality products for every customer.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People, owner Siobhan explained where the idea for the store came from.

“The idea came from my love of cooking, eating and entertaining and I wanted to provide my local community with ingredients, local produce and quality food and somewhere for local customers and passing trade to get quality coffee and sandwiches, home-baked bread and cakes.”

The shop offers gourmet coffee and sandwiches with the pastrami and sauerkraut option on rustic bread particularly addictive.

“I absolutely love what I do daily and look forward to opening my door every morning, it’s my work and social life rolled in one.

“Derek has his own construction employment business but helps whenever necessary.

“I have my good friend Shona and my daughter Aife and my sister Noreen working with me part time and Aishling from home economics college for the summer,” Siobhan said.

“All the girls are into good food and cooking. We got our first award from the Kilkenny Chamber in 2011 for being brave enough to start up during a recession then followed McKenna Guide, Georgia Campbell awards and the most recent Kilkenny food producers ‘hero buyer’ award presented at ‘Taste Kilkenny’ in October 2017 for supporting local industry.”

Glasraí and Goodies also do gourmet hampers all year round.