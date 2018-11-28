Kilkenny Lip Sync hits right note for Erin’s Own

Thirteen acts took to the stage at Hotel Kilkenny on Saturday night for the Castlecomer Lip Sync to raise funds for local causes.

Approximately 500 people attended the spectacular showcase of local talent. Chairperson of the organising committee, David Buggy thanked all the participants, sponsors and the local community for coming out in their hundreds to see the performances which ranged from Joe Dolan to Meatloaf.

The sponsors of the event were: Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer Credit Union, Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers, David Buggy Kia Motors, Fordes Eurospar and Bank of Ireland Castlecomer.

It is hoped that the event will raise in excess of €25,000 for Erin’s Own GAA club, Presentation Convent NS and Castlecomer Boys’ National School.