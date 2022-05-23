Search

23 May 2022

New fund launched to support LGBTQ+ charities, organisations and projects in Kilkenny

New fund to support LGBTQ+ charities, organisations and projects launched in Kilkenny

'Certified Proud' is calling on charities, non-profit organisations and projects in Kilkenny to apply for financial support from the Certified Proud Fund to aid work on LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Founded in 2020, Certified Proud is a membership accreditation body that works with businesses across Ireland to empower them to become safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

Each company that signs up to the network agrees to embed the Certified Proud principles of safety, visibility, inclusivity, equality, respect, commitment and advocacy into their organisation.

Once a year, each company is audited to ensure they are truly working to promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Each company also pays a membership fee; 40% of which is donated to the Certified Proud Fund.

The Certified Proud Fund aims to financially support charities, non-profit organisations and projects which are working for the betterment of the LGBTQ+ community.

So whether you are a charity working with vulnerable members of the LGBTQ+ community or a queer sports club, the Certified Proud Fund is for you!

Applications for the Certified Proud Fund are now open and will close on June 11 at 5pm.

