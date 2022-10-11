ALERT: Entire Kilkenny village to be without water tonight

Due to maintenance works to fill the reservoir, water will be off this evening in Bennettsbridge and surrounding areas.
Water will be off tonight (Tuesday October 11) at 9 pm until tomorrow (October 12) at 7am.
Area affected will be all of Bennettsbridge and surrounding areas, including:
Annamult, Danesfort, Ennisnag, Kilbline, Dungarvan, Kilmanaghan, Gowran Road, Bishopslough, Carn Lane & Legan
