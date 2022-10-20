ALERT: Many areas in Kilkenny to be without water today

Water will be switched off for a period of time on Thursday, October 20 in numerous parts of County Kilkenny.
The reason for the planned outage will be to facilitate essential repairs.
Affected areas will be Killarney, Legan, Newhouse, Kilbline, Bishopslough, Tullaherin, Bennetsbridge, Annamult, Ennisnag and Danesfort.
Water will be switched off from 11am until 4pm approximately.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
