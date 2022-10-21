REVEALED: Number of personal injury claims made against local authority in Kilkenny

Recently acquired data shows that 67 personal injury claims were made against Kilkenny County Council over a five year period from 2017 to June 2022.
This represents a total payout of €1,571,420.
The per capita rate of personal injury claims in Kilkenny (per 100,000 inhabitants) is 65, placing it amongst the lowest counties in Ireland.
Dublin (431), Limerick (217), Waterford (207) and Tipperary (201) recorded the largest number of claims per 100,000 inhabitants.
These figures were recently acquired by the Irish Independent.
