Decision due on proposed hurling-themed stone memorial in Kilkenny

A final decision on plans for a new hurling-themed stone memorial in County Kilkenny is due from Kilkenny County Council early next week.
Plans for the memorial were submitted in September by Kathleen Renehan, Secretary of Johnstown Heritage Group.
The planned memorial features crossed hurleys and a sliotar, on a stone pedestal.
Permission is sought to erect it on Chapel Street in Johnstown, County Kilkenny.
All associated siteworks are included in the submitted plans.
Skygazers are set for some celestial fireworks as Earth passes through the debris left by Halley’s Comet.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.