Ready-to-go development site in Kilkenny city for sale

A fantastic opportunity for developers, this circa 0.55 acre prime ready-to-go development site is now on the market in Kilkenny.

Located on Patrick Street, it has full planning permission for 15 residential units.

This is a highly sought-after residential area located within the city environs, only minutes' walk from the city centre.

This site extends to circa 0.55 acres and is sited at the junction of Upper Patrick Street and the Kells Road.

It currently comprises of a two storey town house which fronts onto Upper Patrick Street with a number of outbuildings to the rear with separate side access onto the Kells Road.

Planning has been granted under planning reference number 21/609 for 15 units to include 3 town houses and 12 apartments.

This is a sought-after address in the heart of Kilkenny city with solid demand for residential property in the market place and in an area where this type of development opportunity very rarely comes to the market.

The property can be inspected by appointment (Donohoe Properties/Tel: 056 777 0400) only.