Plans for nursing home in Kilkenny refused

A planning application seeking permission to construct a three-story nursing home in County Kilkenny has been refused by Kilkenny County Council.
The proposed site for the development was at Garrandarragh in Mullinavat in the south of the county.
The plans also sought vehicular access from a public road, a single-storey ancillary services building, parking areas and service yards.
A sewage treatment plant, percolation area, private borehole well supply, all associated site development works and site boundary treatments were also included in the proposed plans.
The plans were submitted to Kilkenny County Council on October 18, 2021.
The decision for refusal was made on October 10, 2022.
It is not known yet if the decision will be appealed to An Bord Pleanála.
Skygazers are set for some celestial fireworks as Earth passes through the debris left by Halley’s Comet.
