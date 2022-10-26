Busy Kilkenny road subject to Stop/Go

The R695 at Drakelands just outside Kilkenny city will be subject to a Stop/Go traffic system until November 7.
The traffic management system will be in operation between 8am and 4.30pm during these days.
This is to facilitate the extension of the existing footpaths to Drakelands House Nursing Home, Drakelands Middle, County Kilkenny.
Kilkenny County Council wish to thank you for your cooperation and patience during these works.
Commuters using the R695 during the traffic management period are asked to plan accordingly.
