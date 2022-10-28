Kilkenny woman wins national floristry award!

Kilkenny woman Eva Holmes has been crowned Floral Artist of the Year 2022.

Friends and family of Eva, who is President of Kilkenny Flower Club, were delighted to hear the news.

The AOIFA (Association of Irish Floral Artists) competition was held in Galway this year. This is no mean feat, as every flower club in Ireland was represented. The standard was extremely high and Eva needed to call on all her talent and creativity to overcome the stiff competition.

For the last 35 years Eva has been teaching gardening and floral art classes at Darver House, Jenkinstown - in her purpose built classroom nicknamed ‘The Greenhouse’. Eva is a wonderful demonstrator and teacher.

Many people have benefited from Eva’s classes and now enhance their homes with beautiful arrangements. Even Covid didn’t stop her as she promptly took to the digital world and presented classes by Zoom, also some on YouTube.

Helen Leahy and Eileen McGrath represented Kilkenny Flower Club in the Interclub competition and were Highly Commended for their arrangement.

If you are enthusiastic about flowers and plants and are local to Kilkenny, you can join the local Kilkenny Flower Club. The club has been running for the last 40 years, with meetings every second Thursday of the month in The Hoban Hotel, Waterford Road at 8pm.

See www.kilkennyflowerclub.ie or follow kilkenny flower club on the facebook page.