Five Kilkenny hockey players selected to represent Ireland

PICTURE: Kilkenny Storm
Five youth players from Kilkenny Storm Ice and Inline Hockey Club have been selected to represent Ireland on the Junior Men's National Team heading to Montreal, Canada.
The team will be flying out tomorrow (October 29) until Nov 6.
"We're very excited for Jamie O'Brien, Robbie Young, Bryce Cummins, Adam Fomin and Cameron Macfarlane who will do us proud in Canada," a statement from Kilkenny Storm reads.
"A huge thanks to our sponsors in helping us get them there."
If you would like to sponsor a player, please email 'kilkennystormhockey@gmail.com'.
