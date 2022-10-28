Kilkenny property with stunning city views for sale - see pics!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

23 Michael Street, Kilkenny

If you were to pick one of the most sought after residential areas in Kilkenny city, Michael Street is always and will always be in the top 5 locations that house hunters would pick.

Built overlooking the River Nore, this beautiful terrace of townhouses with large rear gardens, right on the edge of Kilkenny city will appeal to everyone in the market for a well built, full of character 3 bed room home.

No. 23 is a short walk to the city of Kilkenny with everything one needs within walking distance. The property is presented in walk in condition by its current owners.

The entrance hall leads you to the large sitting room/family room located to the front of the dwelling.

A double window to the front of the allows natural sunlight to flow into it from mid afternoon till late in the evening.

A set of French Doors links the sitting room to the kitchen situated at the rear of the property.

A nice built in kitchen surrounds the walls and with most of the appliances remaining, one can only imagine the privacy of this room with the early morning sun shooting through from sunrise.

There is a large family bathroom also. The three bedrooms are situated on the first floor.

Whilst compact in size, the possibilities are many to extend and utilise the very large garden that adjoins this lovely home.

With almost an acre of gardens to the rear, serviced by a car road, No. 23 Michael Street is a must view property.

You won't regret investing in one of Kilkenny's most sought after residential locations.

ASKING PRICE: €295,000

Contact our office on 056 7796161 and let us introduce you to possibly the home you've been waiting to purchase.