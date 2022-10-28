Fate of Kilkenny hotel development in the hands of An Bord Pleanála

An Bord Pleanála
Ambitious plans for development at a Kilkenny city hotel are now in the hands of An Bord Pleanála following a planning appeal.
An application had originally been submitted to Kilkenny County Council in relation to proposed works at the Pembroke Hotel, 11 Patrick Street, Kilkenny City.
Plans included the provision of a fifth floor roof garden and pavilion with terrace restaurant and ancillary facilities.
There were also plans for suite alterations at fourth floor level.
The case is due to be decided by An Bord Pleanála by December 22, 2022.
