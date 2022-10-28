Exceptional detached Kilkenny property for sale - take a tour!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

Ballyverneen, Glenmore, County Kilkenny

Sherry FitzGerald Radford is delighted to welcome to the open market this truly exceptional 4 bedroom detached property which is situated on an elevated site and is presented in walk in condition throughout.

Built in circa 1997 by the current owners this wonderful mock Tudor style residence offers approximately 283.7 m2 / 3,054 sq ft (including converted garage) of light filled interiors throughout and is complimented by a delightful landscaped garden which enjoy views of the surrounding rolling countryside.

This home has been imaginatively designed throughout by the current owners to include a gallery style landing in the welcoming hallway, split level design in the living room / dining room with bay window, two conservatories which enjoy all day sunshine and the double garage which has been converted approximately 15 years ago and has made way for a bright open plan living space with shower room and the addition of a bedroom upstairs which provides invaluable additional living space and could be used as a seperate own door Apartment.

The property also boasts an enviable B3 Building Energy Rating with the use of a log stove in the reception rooms and a newly installed condenser oil boiler.

The entire accommodation is set over two floors comprises an entrance hall, 3 reception rooms, office/study, 2 conservatories, kitchen / breakfast room, utility room, guest wc, 4 family sized bedrooms, ensuite, shower room and family bathroom.

Enjoying a wonderful position close to both New Ross and Waterford with its many amenities directly on your doorstep including the new Waterford / New Ross greenway.

ASKING PRICE: €425,000

This is a house not to be missed. Contact Sherry FitzGerald Radford (Tel: 051 426 161) to enquire!