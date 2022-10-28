Fines issued for dangerous vehicle offences in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint in recently focusing on tyres.
Fixed charge notices were issued to a number of drivers for offences.
The message from local gardaí is to remember that 'tyres are the sole contact between a vehicle and the road'.
"These images from today's operation show clearly the offences.
"REMEMBER even if you drive a vehicle for someone else, the onus is on you to have it right."
