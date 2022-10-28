Six unit development going to auction in Kilkenny

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
BidX1 are putting apartments 20, 22A, 33, 34, 35 & 36 Rioch Court in Kilkenny city under the hammer!
The property comprises a portfolio of 6 x residential units within the Rioch Court residential development.
Ranging in size from approximately 66.31 sq. m. - 74.79 sq. m.
The apartments are arranged over ground and two upper floors and comprise two double bedrooms, kitchen/living room and main bathroom.
The subject units are located within the Rioch Court residential development in the centre of Kilkenny.
BidX1 are informed by the vendor that the six apartments are occupied but no rent is currently being received.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.