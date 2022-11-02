Decision due on plans for new educational campus building in Kilkenny

Aerial view of Kildalton Agricultural College, Piltown, County Kilkenny
A final decision is due soon on plans submitted to construct a new equine educational training building in Kilkenny.
The building is planned to be constructed at Kildalton College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.
The original application was submitted by Teagasc back in March.
The local authority has since requested further information in relation to the plans.
A final decision is due from Kilkenny County Council by next Tuesday, November 8.
