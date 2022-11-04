GAA club in Kilkenny get permission for new lighting

Dunnamaggin GAA club have received permission to erect nine lighting poles to illuminate an existing walking track around the GAA pitch.
Associated siteworks were included under the submitted plans.
Permission was granted, subject to conditions, on October 30, 2022.
The application was originally submitted on September 5, 2022.
The facilities will support and serve the parishes of Dunnamaggin, Kells and Kilmoganny.
