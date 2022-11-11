Search

11 Nov 2022

Charming Kilkenny pub now on the market - click for pics!

Christopher Dunne

11 Nov 2022 4:32 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Stapleton's Bar, Main Street, Slieverue, Kilkenny

This charming old world traditional licenced premises, which is located in the heart of Slieverue village, has been in the Stapleton family since 1906 and has been an intrinsic part of village life in Slieverue for well over a century.

Run by the present owners (who are now retiring from business) for the past 34 years this property has been lovingly maintained over the years and is presented in superb turnkey condition.

Slieverue is located just off the N25 4km from Waterford City. Oil fired central heating, teak windows, alarm. Tiled entrance, tiled bar area with a lovely exposed stone wall, panelling, exposed beams and open fireplace. Spacious lounge area tiled with exposed beams, panelling, stove in brick surround and separate entrance. Snug / meeting room. Well-appointed kitchen.

Back hall, upgraded cold room. Hall with storage and ladies and gents WC facilities. Overhead is an additional store / office. Outside and to the front is a large south facing cobble lock patio with awning. To the side is a sheltered and covered outside smoking area.

To the rear are two nice stone outbuildings with potential for conversion / extension, currently housing a large bottle store and a double garage with roller shutter door.

There is also a sheltered beer garden in gravel with external lighting and power points. Huge potential for development of restaurant or food service.

The forthcoming Southeast Greenway is scheduled for competition in late 2023 and will connect Slieverue to New Ross and Waterford.

This has the potential to radically transform the village, as indeed the Waterford Greenway has done for Kilmacthomas.

OFFERS IN EXCESS OF €350,000

Stapleton's is a fantastic investment opportunity and viewing is highly recommended. For more, contact Palmer Auctioneers (Tel: 051 872061).

Local News

