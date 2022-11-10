ALERT: Delays expected on busy Kilkenny commuter road

Roadworks being carried out on the N10 between Danesfort and Junction 9 of the M9 will continue until the end of November.
Traffic Management including Stop/Go is in place Monday-Friday, 8am to 6pm and motorists are advised that delays are to be expected.
Motorists who usually park in the area to carpool have been asked to park elsewhere for the duration of the works.
There will be heavy plant and machinery involved in this re-surfacing so care is advised entering and exiting the site.
