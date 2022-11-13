Search

13 Nov 2022

Charming country cottage in Kilkenny for sale - see more!

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

13 Nov 2022 9:52 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC 

Aylward's Cottage, Knock, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny

**Open Viewing On Saturday 12th November From 11.30am to 12.30pm**

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to present Aylward's Cottage to the open market.

This charming extended property is conveniently located in the townland of Knock which is in the parish of Danesfort.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance porch, hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room, a double bedroom and a bathroom. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area and two bedrooms.

The property is in need of modernisation and refurbishment, providing the purchaser with the unique opportunity to start with a blank canvas.

The cottage was built circa 1900 and extends to 75.38 Sq. M / 811 Sq. Ft (approx).

Aylward's Cottage sits on circa 0.56 Acres / 0.23 Hectares of gardens. The property is accessed through a wrought-iron vehicular entrance gate with off street parking to the front of the property. The large garden is laid in lawn and bordered by mature hedging and a stone wall to one side.

The property is located in Danesfort which is approximately 10km from Kilkenny City on the N10.

There are many amenities in close proximity including St Michael's National School, Danesfort GAA Club and Saint Michael's Catholic Church.

A two minute drive will take you to Junction 9 of the M9 motorway allowing easy access to Waterford city (35 minutes), Carlow (25 minutes) and Dublin (1 hour 30 minutes).

The pretty villages of Stoneyford and Kells are also in very close proximity.

ASKING PRICE: €200,000

Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to enquire further!

