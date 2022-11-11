Search

11 Nov 2022

#FromTheArchives: Three men in court in Kilkenny after 'leaning against a car'

Darren Hassett

11 Nov 2022 7:34 PM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The Yesteryears Series continues this week with an edition from February 23, 1968:

The newspaper gleaned from a private Corporation meeting this week that there will be a change to the way the Corporation collects rent from its 1,200 tenants- with the circumstances of tenants now taken in to consideration.

The front page picture showed 19-year-old Eileis Tyrrell being presented with a prize for winning ‘Miss India Tea’ regional finals in the Mayfair Ballroom - receiving a cheque for £25 and a holiday in Dublin.

Concerns over increase of anti-social behaviour in Kilkenny park

Speaking of the Mayfair, three men leaning against a car found themselves in court when they refused to move the car when instructed by a local Garda.

This week Sinn Féin announced its intention to enter local politics.

Final decision on one-way system in Kilkenny to be made in 2023

At the celebrations of 21 years of Macra na Feirme, members were urged to become more involved in community life and of course, farming.

There were also three serious chimney fires in the city this week.

