FromTheArchives: Three men in court in Kilkenny after 'leaning against a car'

The Yesteryears Series continues this week with an edition from February 23, 1968:
The newspaper gleaned from a private Corporation meeting this week that there will be a change to the way the Corporation collects rent from its 1,200 tenants- with the circumstances of tenants now taken in to consideration.
The front page picture showed 19-year-old Eileis Tyrrell being presented with a prize for winning ‘Miss India Tea’ regional finals in the Mayfair Ballroom - receiving a cheque for £25 and a holiday in Dublin.
Speaking of the Mayfair, three men leaning against a car found themselves in court when they refused to move the car when instructed by a local Garda.
This week Sinn Féin announced its intention to enter local politics.
At the celebrations of 21 years of Macra na Feirme, members were urged to become more involved in community life and of course, farming.
There were also three serious chimney fires in the city this week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.