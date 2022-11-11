FromTheArchives: Lucky escape for Kilkenny man after lorry plunged into River Nore

A swollen River Nore rises under the bridge in Thomastown
The Yesteryears series continues this week with an edition from January 15, 1988:
Mooncoin man, Billy Kelly, had a lucky escape when his lorry plunged into the River Nore - going through the wall of the bridge at Brownsbarn between Thomastown and Inistioge.
Three dramatic pictures on the front page of the Kilkenny People showed how Billy had to jump from the cab of the truck.
Fifth year Kilkenny College student Killian Murphy was the first student from his school to win out at the Young Scientist exhibition.
Also there were growing concerns for an Urlingford resident, Mary McInerney, who had her caravan burned down, lost all her personal belongings, and was living in another caravan not up to standard.
Local gardaí had received pleas to help the lady in the wake of her caravan burning down.
