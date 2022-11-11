Search

11 Nov 2022

#FromTheArchives: Safe stolen from Post Office and shop raided in Kilkenny

File Photo

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

11 Nov 2022 7:43 PM

The Yesteryears series continues this week with an edition from March 22, 1968:

A safe was stolen from Wolfhill Post Office the week of this edition, and a shop in Clogh was raided.

Castlecomer gardaí were on the hunt for a dangerous criminal gang.

Majella Heffernan from New Orchard, just sixteen, was crowned the fish chef of all Ireland when her whiting flan won out at the competition in the Newpark Hotel.

The Bridge House in Thomastown was sold for £5,000 this week.

And a farm of 59 acres near Mullinahone sold for £9,500.

In other news, the filming of ‘Lock Up Your Daughters’ gathered pace this week, with the promise of yet another period drama coming to the Marble City for filming as streetscapes in the Parliament Street area were changed.

Local News

