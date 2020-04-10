All Stars

Who is your choice between the posts?

Make your pick, four Kilkenny players to choose from

Who is your choice between the posts?

Noel Skehan

(72), (73), (74), (75), (76), (82), (83)

Michael Walsh
 (91), (93)

PJ Ryan
(09)

Eoin Murphy
 (16), (18)

Select your goalkeeper from the list below - some legendary names with Noel Skehan  our first All-Star goalkeeper and Eoin Murphy the last selected - with only two in between from 1972 to 2018

The number and years of their awards are also listed.