All Stars

Right corner back - will this be the toughest position to select?

You decide - eight to pick from

Brian Keyes

Reporter:

Brian Keyes

Right corner back - will this be the toughest position to select?

Fan Larkin
(73), (74), (76), (78)

John Henderson
 
(83)

Joe Hennessy
(87)

Eddie O'Connor (93)

Willie O'Connor
 (98)

Noel Hickey
(2000)

Michael Kavanagh
 (02), (03), (07), (08)

Paul Murphy
(11), (12), (14), (15)

Fan Larkin was the first, Paul Murphy was the last but check out those defenders in between!

Legends all - you decide.

Years they won are listed afterwards.