All Stars
Right corner back - will this be the toughest position to select?
You decide - eight to pick from
Fan Larkin
(73), (74), (76), (78)
John Henderson
(83)
Joe Hennessy
(87)
Eddie O'Connor (93)
Willie O'Connor
(98)
Noel Hickey
(2000)
Michael Kavanagh
(02), (03), (07), (08)
Paul Murphy
(11), (12), (14), (15)
Fan Larkin was the first, Paul Murphy was the last but check out those defenders in between!
Legends all - you decide.
Years they won are listed afterwards.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on