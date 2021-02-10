VOTE NOW: What is Kilkenny's favourite building?

Have your say in our poll - get voting!

POLL: What is Kilkenny's Favourite Building - Get Voting!

Kilkenny Castle

Rothe House & Gardens

Butler Gallery at Evans Home

St John's Priory

The Left Bank

The Black Abbey

St John's Church

St Mary's Cathedral

The Hole in the Wall

Kilkenny Design Centre & Castle Yard

Butler House & Gardens

St Canice's Cathedral

St Canice's Round Tower

Castletown Cox House

Nowlan Park

County Hall, John Street

City Library, Carnegie building

Kells Priory

Graceland, Kilkenny

St Lachtain's Church

St Mary's Church, Medieval Mile Museum

City Hall / The Tholsel

Thomastown Railway Station

The Creamery Building, Castlecomer

Uppercourt Manor, Freshford

You have nominated your favourite buildings in Kilkenny and now it’s time to get voting!

We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves. From Kilkenny Castle to Rothe House, from the Left Bank to the famous Graceland á la Myles Kavanagh, you have produced a list of stunning entrants.

It’s now over to you next week as we open an online public vote on www.kilkennypeople.ie. Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner. Get voting!