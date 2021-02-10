VOTE NOW: What is Kilkenny's favourite building?
POLL: What is Kilkenny's Favourite Building - Get Voting!
Kilkenny Castle
Rothe House & Gardens
Butler Gallery at Evans Home
St John's Priory
The Left Bank
The Black Abbey
St John's Church
St Mary's Cathedral
The Hole in the Wall
Kilkenny Design Centre & Castle Yard
Butler House & Gardens
St Canice's Cathedral
St Canice's Round Tower
Castletown Cox House
Nowlan Park
County Hall, John Street
City Library, Carnegie building
Kells Priory
Graceland, Kilkenny
St Lachtain's Church
St Mary's Church, Medieval Mile Museum
City Hall / The Tholsel
Thomastown Railway Station
The Creamery Building, Castlecomer
Uppercourt Manor, Freshford
You have nominated your favourite buildings in Kilkenny and now it’s time to get voting!
We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves. From Kilkenny Castle to Rothe House, from the Left Bank to the famous Graceland á la Myles Kavanagh, you have produced a list of stunning entrants.
It’s now over to you next week as we open an online public vote on www.kilkennypeople.ie. Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner. Get voting!
