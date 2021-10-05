POLL: Are you in favour of a four-day work week?

The Joint Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, October 6th, to discuss the campaign for the introduction of a four-day working week.

The four-day work week which has already been implemented, with overwhelming success, in countries such as Iceland and Denmark promotes a better work-life balance with employees working longer days to make up for a third day off.

The meeting will have representatives from Four Day Week Ireland (4DWI) and the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC).

Ahead of the meeting, Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Maurice Quinlivan said: “The concept of a four-day working week has been gaining support here in Ireland and across the world in recent years, whereby a four-day week would become the new ‘default’ work arrangement across the economy.

Supporters of the proposal believe that a four-day week can be good for business, as well as for workers, families, and the environment, without a loss of pay or productivity.

