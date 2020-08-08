Who would be your midfielder number 9?

After six weeks of voting in print and online, the Kilkenny hurling public’s final nominations for the team of the last sixty years are now known.

Selecting a team for each decade, now all the nominations for the various positions are known. Voting is now open online at www.kilkennypeople.ie and you can also fill out the form in this week's Kilkenny People.

The players nominated have their club crests showing, All-Irelands won and All Stars showing.

By filling out the form and entering you are in with a chance of attending the gala function at Gowran Park to honour the final fifteen who win the popular vote. This time we ask you to mark the box beside the player you choose in each position. Should a player be leading in two positions, its the position that he has gained the most votes in will be his winning one. Second place in the other position will be chosen. Closing date for the final votes is Friday, August 21. Entries to Team of the Decades, Kilkenny People, 34 High Street, Kilkenny.