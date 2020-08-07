Vote

Who would be your right corner forward on the team of the decades

Brian Keyes

Tom Walsh (60s) Played in four All-Ireland finals, won two.

Mick ‘Cloney’ Brennan (70s) Played in six All-Ireland finals, won three All-Irelands. Holder of three All-Stars.

Billy Fitzpatrick (80s) Played in six All-Ireland finals, winning five. Holder of two  All-Stars.

 

Eamon Morrissey (90s) Played in three All-Ireland finals, winning two. Holder of one All-Star.

 

Eddie Brennan (2000s and 2010s) Played in nine All-Ireland finals, won seven. Holder of four All-Stars.

 