The Big Question: Homeschooling

My children are thriving and I would consider permanently home-schooling them

My children really miss their classroom and teacher and can't wait to get back

Trying to teach my children and work from home is very stressful

I'm a teacher and I miss my students

Homeschooling, once the choice of a tiny minority of families, is now going on in most households across Kilkenny.

How do you feel about it? Vote in our poll or leave your comments below. Tell us if there is anything your children have learned in 'home school' that they wouldn't have in their traditional classroom.