Part-built house on 'smashing site' in Kilkenny to go under the hammer - see more!

Brownstown in Tullogher, County Kilkenny offers a site of circa 1.1 acres with part built house.
It is currently a concrete block shell with roof and floor timbers.
The house occupies a smashing site with outstanding views of the surrounding countryside.
There is great potential here to put your own stamp on the building.
FOR SALE BY ONLINE AUCTION ON THURSDAY 6TH OCTOBER 2022 AT 12PM VIA OFFR PLATFORM.
Contact '051 426161' for details.
