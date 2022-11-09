Pictures: Eco discussions at Savour Kilkenny’s new Sustainable Hub

The October Bank Holiday weekend saw the return of Savour Kilkenny Food Festival to the streets of the Marble City and showcased the new Sustainable Hub on the Parade.
As debate continues to rage about the challenges facing the environment and the economy, there was a new focus on building a sustainable future for the food industry.
N-ICE JOB LADS! Katie Nolan and Joey Holden put the finishing touches to their cakes at the Great Kilkenny Bake Off at Savour
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.