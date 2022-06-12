Pictures: Volunteers have Thomastown's Upper Paddock in full bloom

The biodiversity garden, which overlooks the quayside in Thomastown, is a hidden gem where nature is thriving and a group of committed volunteers are investing time and effort to maintain a truly magical place.
Tucked away in what is locally known as the Upper Paddock this magnificent space is teeming with wildflowers, herbs and fruit trees and is a haven for both birds and bees.
Helen, Brendan, Daragh and Eryn Dooley with Mary Kennedy stand in front of the giant Echium Plants in the Diversity Garden. PICTURE: HARRY REID
