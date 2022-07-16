Pictures: Kilkenny hosts Day of Commemoration

The National Day of Commemoration regional ceremony took place in Kilkenny’s Castle Park on Sunday.
A military guard marched, while the national flag was raised to full mast, and both the Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald and the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick layed wreaths.
Cllr Fitzpatrick thanked the invited guests whoe participated.
“I want to thank particularly the members of the Defence Forces in James Stephen’s Barracks here in Kilkenny, Mary Butler and Deirdre O’Shea for their beautiful music and singing, St Patrick’s Brass Band and to Mary Darmody who provided sign language interpretation throughout the ceremony,” he said.
