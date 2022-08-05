Pictures #2: More great photos from the Inistioge Vintage Rally - click to view!

Julianne Malone in action during the semi-final win over Galway. The Cats have named the same team that started the final four game for Sunday's showdown against Cork Picture: James Crombie/Inpho
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.