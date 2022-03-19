New to market: Impressive, extended and spacious family home in Kilkenny city - see pics!

Tap 'NEXT STORY>' above for more pics

- FOR SALE -

13 Breagagh Court, Kennyswell Road, Kilkenny, R95 E6C1

4 Bed / 4 bath / 161m²

ASKING PRICE: €325,000

** OPEN VIEWING SATURDAY 5TH MARCH FROM 14.00 PM TO 15.00 PM **

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are proud to bring this impressive and spacious extended family home to the open market.

Breagagh Court is a small and mature development of just 17 houses superbly located just off Kennyswell Road on the edge of Kilkenny City.

Number 13 Breagagh Court is presented in turnkey condition and extends to 161 Sq. M. / 1,733 Sq. Ft. approx. spanning over three levels.

The layout at ground level comprises: entrance hall, guest WC, storage cupboard, living room, family/dining room, kitchen and a utility room.

The layout at first-floor level is equally impressive and comprises: landing area with stairs to the second floor, three good sized bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a family bathroom.

The layout at second-floor level features a landing area with space for a home office desk and a very large master bedroom complete with a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS: There is communal parking to the front of the property for up to two cars. A black wrought-iron side gate leads through to the side and rear of the property. The rear garden is fully enclosed with concrete posts and timber panel fencing. A wooden garden shed is practical for storage needs. A concrete patio is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. There is space for the refuge bins at the side of the property.

LOCATION: Breagagh Court is located just off Kennyswell Road which is a mature and well established location and close to all local amenities. The property is in walking distance to a number of primary and secondary schools here in Kilkenny City. St Luke's General Hospital, Aut Even Private Hospital and Kilcreene Orthopaedic are all in close proximity. A comfortable 10-minute walk will take you into the heart of Kilkenny City centre.

Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A ten-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford.

Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford.

Viewing of the property is highly recommended.

