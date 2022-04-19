Idyllic family home in Kilkenny offers great value for money - click for more!

[CLICK 'NEXT STORY>' FOR PICS]
9 Dangan Terrace, Thomastown, Kilkenny
3 beds - 2 baths - 75m2
ASKING PRICE: €200,000
DNG Ella Dunphy is delighted to present 9 Dangan Terrace to the market. Lovingly maintained by its current owners, this generously proportioned property is laid out to provide ample space for family living. The home is in “turn key” condition and further benefits from its suntrap South facing rear garden.
This attractive light filled family home is the perfect purchase for those looking for a home in a very convenient location as it is within a mere stroll to Thomastown Village and its host of local amenities whilst being just a mere 20 minute drive from Kilkenny city.
The home further benefits from its proximity to Thomastown Railway Station connecting Waterford/Kilkenny/Dublin. The M9 Motorway can also be reached in 15 minutes connecting Waterford/Kilkenny/Dublin. This home must be viewed to be truly appreciated. Viewing is a must to truly appreciate this idyllic home.
