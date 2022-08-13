Pictures #2: All-Ireland camogie heroes return to Kilkenny - click for pics!

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
Young Irelands will be without Mikey Carey for the rest of the championship after news of his intention to go travelling
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.