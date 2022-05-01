Spacious four-bed semi-detached family home in Kilkenny - see pics!

[CLICK 'NEXT STORY>' ABOVE FOR PICS]

4 Meadow Way Drive, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, R95 R6EC

4 beds / 1 bath / 105m2

ASKING PRICE: €375,000

**Open viewing on Saturday 23rd April from 10.30am to 11.30am**

Number 4 Meadow Way Drive is a spacious four bedroom semi-detached family home presented in turn key condition throughout. Situated at the end of a quiet cul de sac, No. 4 has the added advantage of a private and secluded extra large corner site which enjoys a southerly aspect in the rear garden.

The property was built in 1984 and extends to C. 105 m² / 1,130 Sq. Ft. This property also has the added benefit of planning permission granted in July 2021 for a two storey wrap around extension to the side and rear.

Accommodation at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, understairs storage, sitting room and kitchen/living/dining room. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, four bedrooms, bathroom and hot press.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS: The front garden features a long curved concrete driveway and a washed stone maintenance-free garden. The garden is bordered by beech hedging to one side and a wall to the other side. There are a selection of mature shrubs, creepers and trees including a Japanese Maple, Cherry Blossom and Spruce. A wide gated side entrance (measuring 2.56m approx) gives access to the rear garden. There is parking space for multiple cars to the front. The sunny and private south facing rear garden (measuring 7.37m L x 11.25m W approx) is fully walled and laid in lawn. A cobblelock patio with integrated surface lighting is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining. There are beds planted with a mix of flowers and shrubs and a wooden garden shed provides storage space.

LOCATION: Meadow Way is located just off the Castlecomer Road. The location is sought-after due to its close proximity to all local amenities including excellent primary and secondary schools. St Luke's General Hospital, Aut Even Private Hospital and Kilcreene Orthopaedic are all in close proximity. A comfortable 10-minute walk will take you into the heart of Kilkenny City Centre. Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A ten-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford. Viewing of this wonderful property is highly recommended.

