Pictures: Clay Rooms joins Kilkenny’s creative collective - click for pics!

The creative county of Kilkenny added another string to its bow with the official opening of the Clay Rooms.

The ceramics studio, which is located on Colliers Lane, the brainchild of three talented artists - Niamh Synnott, Liselott Olofsson and Aisling McElwain - who have decades of experience teaching their craft.

Niamh Synnott is an artist with 25 years experience teaching art and ceramics in many different settings from primary to third level.

Liselott Olofsson is a ceramic artist and studied ceramics in NCAD, Dublin. She has been teaching for the past 16 years and enjoys working with clay. Her ceramic work focuses on form and materials.

Aisling McElwain studied ceramics in the Ceramics Skills and Design Course in Thomastown. After graduating, she set up her ceramics business in Kilkenny City.

The Clay Rooms is an ideal base for people who would like to learn some new skills on a potters wheel or develop an understanding of what this amazing material can do.

Participants are guided through the process by the team of experienced artists and makers. The Clay Rooms offers one-off experiences and extended series of classes, which form part of the expanding clay community in Kilkenny.

The studio, which started life in January, was officially opened by Malcolm Noonan, TD, in a special ceremony on Saturday.