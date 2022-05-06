Search

06 May 2022

Pictures: Clay Rooms joins Kilkenny’s creative collective - click for pics!

Click through for pictures by Vicky Comerford

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

06 May 2022 4:59 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The creative county of Kilkenny added another string to its bow with the official opening of the Clay Rooms.

The ceramics studio, which is located on Colliers Lane, the brainchild of three talented artists - Niamh Synnott, Liselott Olofsson and Aisling McElwain - who have decades of experience teaching their craft.

Niamh Synnott is an artist with 25 years experience teaching art and ceramics in many different settings from primary to third level.

Liselott Olofsson is a ceramic artist and studied ceramics in NCAD, Dublin. She has been teaching for the past 16 years and enjoys working with clay. Her ceramic work focuses on form and materials.
Aisling McElwain studied ceramics in the Ceramics Skills and Design Course in Thomastown. After graduating, she set up her ceramics business in Kilkenny City.

The Clay Rooms is an ideal base for people who would like to learn some new skills on a potters wheel or develop an understanding of what this amazing material can do.

Participants are guided through the process by the team of experienced artists and makers. The Clay Rooms offers one-off experiences and extended series of classes, which form part of the expanding clay community in Kilkenny.

The studio, which started life in January, was officially opened by Malcolm Noonan, TD, in a special ceremony on Saturday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media