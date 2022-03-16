Search

18 Mar 2022

Semi-detached home with mountain views for sale at competitive price in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Mar 2022 4:32 PM

- FOR SALE -

24 Cois Na Bearu, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, R95H320

3 Bed Semi-Detached House / 101 m² 

ASKING PRICE: €235,000

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market, this well-appointed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom semi-detached home located just a stones throw away from the picturesque village of Graiguenamanagh.

Offering a modern finish, this stunning home boasts large light filled living spaces making it ideally suited to an array of buyers including families, first time buyers or those looking for an ideal investment opportunity.

This home further benefits from the stunning rolling views of the Blackstairs Mountains all from the vicinity of substantial rear garden that is not overlooked.

24 Cois Na Bearu offers easy access to Kilkenny, Carlow, Waterford and Dublin as it is located just 15 minutes from the M9 Motorway.

All amenities and transport links are located on the property's doorstep. Viewings are by appointment only.

