Spacious 2-bed apartment in premium Kilkenny city development for sale - see more!

48 Talbot's Court, Freshford Road, Kilkenny, R95 DE09

2 beds / 2 baths / 66 sqm

ASKING PRICE: €200,000

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to present Number 48 Talbot's Court to the open market.

This property is a spacious two bedroom first floor apartment and is superbly positioned in a cul-de-sac to the rear of the development.

Talbot's Court is a premium development of quality family homes built in 2006, and located in a sought-after residential location just off the Freshford Road.

The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 65.9 Sq. M / 709 Sq. Ft. The layout comprises: entrance hall, hot press, cloakroom, living room fitted with a gas fire and open plan access to the kitchen.

Two double bedrooms (master with an en-suite) and a family bathroom complete the accommodation.

OUTSIDE: The front of the apartment is laid in cobblelock and planted with mature shrubs and a selection of trees. There is one designated car parking space to the front of the property and additional visitor parking spaces. Talbot's Court also has a large green area in the centre of the development with a children's playground.

LOCATION: Talbot's Court is superbly located just a short distance in off the Freshford Road. The property is a five minute walk to both St. Luke's General Hospital and UPMC Aut Even private Hospital. A fifteen minute walk will take you into Kilkenny City Centre with its superb eateries, boutique shops, excellent transport links and two shopping centres, there is a vast range of amenities practically on the doorstep.

Some of Kilkenny's best schools are within easy reach including St Kieran's College Secondary School, CBS Kilkenny, Kilkenny College, Presentation Secondary School, Loreto Secondary School and several Primary Schools. The property is in the catchment area for St. Canice's Primary School. A ten minute drive will connect you to Castlecomer Road allowing easy access to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny Train Station is also in close proximity with regular daily trains to both Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended.