Search

21 Mar 2022

New to market: Detached 4-bed property in Kilkenny City ticks a lot of boxes - see pics!

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Mar 2022 1:35 PM

Tap 'NEXT STORY>' above for more pics

- FOR SALE -

13 College Court, Old Callan Road, Kilkenny, R95 FXP2

4 beds | 2 baths | 138m2

ASKING PRICE: €395,000

Sherry FitzGerald are delighted to introduce to the market 13 College Court, an impressive extended four bedroom detached family home superbly located in a premium location on the edge of Kilkenny City Centre. There are lovely views of the grounds of St Kieran's College from the first floor level.

College Court is a leafy development of just thirteen family homes tucked away off the College Road end of Old Callan Road. The property is in walk-in condition throughout and will appeal to buyers looking for a substantial family home within walking distance of all amenities.

The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 116 Sq. M. / 1,249 Sq. Ft. approx. The layout briefly comprises: entrance hall with a storage cupboard, living room with a feature bay window, an impressive open plan kitchen/dining/family room, utility room. A Shower Room/Guest W.C. and a side hall completes the accommodation at ground level.

The layout upstairs comprises: a landing area, four good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

OUTSIDE AND GARDEN: The property is well set back from the road with a cobble-block driveway which provides off-street parking for up to four cars. Dual gated side access leads through to the rear garden. The back garden is fully enclosed with the original feature cut stone wall of St Kieran's College as the rear boundary of the property.

The vendors redesigned this area which features a raised limestone patio area which is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. A manicured small lawn area is bordered by raised flowerbeds with a low built cut stone wall and limestone capping. The wide side entrance to the right is laid in concrete and has plenty of space to house the refuse bins. The side entrance on the other side is part covered in with a Perspex room.

LOCATION: College Court is a leafy enclave of family home located off the College Road end of Old Callan Road on the edge on the edge of Kilkenny City. A ten minute walk will take you into Kilkenny City Centre to enjoy many of the wonderful attractions including Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny Design Centre, Rothe House and St Canice's Cathedral. The Medieval Mile Museum, located in the heart of Kilkenny City, house within the finest example of a medieval church in Ireland. The Medieval Mile isn't just focused on ancient history.

Kilkenny is one of Ireland's most cosmopolitan cities, with many blooming festivals, eateries and creative people resulting in an electric atmosphere. Amenities such as Loughboy Shopping Centre and Market Cross Shopping Centre are all within walking distance.

The property is convenient to excellent primary and secondary schools such as St. Patrick's Boys National School, St. John of Gods Girls National School, Gael Scoil Osrai, Presentation Secondary School and St. Kieran's College.

A ten minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. The Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular trains to and from Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 772 1904 to enquire.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media