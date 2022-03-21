New to market: Detached 4-bed property in Kilkenny City ticks a lot of boxes - see pics!

Tap 'NEXT STORY>' above for more pics

- FOR SALE -

13 College Court, Old Callan Road, Kilkenny, R95 FXP2

4 beds | 2 baths | 138m2

ASKING PRICE: €395,000

Sherry FitzGerald are delighted to introduce to the market 13 College Court, an impressive extended four bedroom detached family home superbly located in a premium location on the edge of Kilkenny City Centre. There are lovely views of the grounds of St Kieran's College from the first floor level.

College Court is a leafy development of just thirteen family homes tucked away off the College Road end of Old Callan Road. The property is in walk-in condition throughout and will appeal to buyers looking for a substantial family home within walking distance of all amenities.

The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 116 Sq. M. / 1,249 Sq. Ft. approx. The layout briefly comprises: entrance hall with a storage cupboard, living room with a feature bay window, an impressive open plan kitchen/dining/family room, utility room. A Shower Room/Guest W.C. and a side hall completes the accommodation at ground level.

The layout upstairs comprises: a landing area, four good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

OUTSIDE AND GARDEN: The property is well set back from the road with a cobble-block driveway which provides off-street parking for up to four cars. Dual gated side access leads through to the rear garden. The back garden is fully enclosed with the original feature cut stone wall of St Kieran's College as the rear boundary of the property.

The vendors redesigned this area which features a raised limestone patio area which is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. A manicured small lawn area is bordered by raised flowerbeds with a low built cut stone wall and limestone capping. The wide side entrance to the right is laid in concrete and has plenty of space to house the refuse bins. The side entrance on the other side is part covered in with a Perspex room.

LOCATION: College Court is a leafy enclave of family home located off the College Road end of Old Callan Road on the edge on the edge of Kilkenny City. A ten minute walk will take you into Kilkenny City Centre to enjoy many of the wonderful attractions including Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny Design Centre, Rothe House and St Canice's Cathedral. The Medieval Mile Museum, located in the heart of Kilkenny City, house within the finest example of a medieval church in Ireland. The Medieval Mile isn't just focused on ancient history.

Kilkenny is one of Ireland's most cosmopolitan cities, with many blooming festivals, eateries and creative people resulting in an electric atmosphere. Amenities such as Loughboy Shopping Centre and Market Cross Shopping Centre are all within walking distance.

The property is convenient to excellent primary and secondary schools such as St. Patrick's Boys National School, St. John of Gods Girls National School, Gael Scoil Osrai, Presentation Secondary School and St. Kieran's College.

A ten minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. The Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular trains to and from Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 772 1904 to enquire.